Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu famously known as Bobi Wine has revealed that political activities are partly funded by officials in President Yoweri Museveni’s government.

Bobi Wine is among the 29 politicians who have so far expressed interest to stand against President Museveni in the 2021 general elections.

Ever since he started opposing the NRM government, a lot of speculations regarding his source of funding have been made.

Some people claimed that the People Power leader was being bankrolled by donors in the United States of America as well as the LGBT community.

However, during an interview with NBS TV on Wednesday, the Kyadondo East legislator said his finances come from a number of people from government.

“The activities of people power are financed by my salary from parliament, and different support from individuals,”he said.

“By the way, some of our funders are within government, just because they are doing it secretly since they are not ready to reveal themselves.”

The presidential hopeful also noted that some of the funds are obtained from Ugandans in the diaspora where he has been making different tours.