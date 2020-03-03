Simon Kabogoza Muwanga has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Buganda Land Board.

He replaces Owek. Kyewalabye-Male who was appointed a minister in Buganda Kingdom by the Kabaka a year ago.

The announcement was made by Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga on Monday evening, describing Kabogoza as ‘a diligent and hardworking person’ whom he has been following closely.

He paid tribute to the outgoing MD Kyewalabye-Male whom he termed as unique, having steered the land-management organization from a one-branch organization to 10 branches and eight service centres of excellence in land management.

He noted that BLB has become a professional body during Kyewalabye’s reign whereby now even people from other countries visit for benchmarking reasons.

Just last week, officials from South Africa visited BLB to pick lessons on some innovative ways of land management geared towards fighting fraud in the land sector.

Among other achievements, Kiwalabye-Male is charged with growing the human resource from less than 40 employees in 2007 to over 250 as well as professionalizing the organissation. “BLB now has professional departments such as legal, physical planning, survey and land valuation,” a source told this website. During his reign, he raised fund to build Muganzirwazza complex in Katwe as well as spearheaded the biggest bibanja registration exercise in the country where over 130,000 people were registered and another 21,000 surveyed. Owek. Kywewalabye thanked the Kabaka for entrusting him with the organization for the past 12 years.

He paid tribute to all employees who have worked tirelessly to build a professional organization and urged them to work with the new CEO to take the organization to another level.

WHO IS KABOGOZA?

Kabogoza Simon Muwanga is a Social Scientist with a Masters’ Degree in Development Studies from the Uganda Martyrs University.

He comes with over 15 years’ experience in strategic communication & coordination of social change projects and 5 years’ experience in land management.

Since joining BLB in 2015, the 45-year-old has been a member of top management, most recently serving as the Head of Corporate Affairs and Deputy MD (Admin).

In his position, Simon has been responsible for upholding the Company’s image and overseeing the Legal, Community Mobilization, Client Management and the communications units of BLB.

Before joining BLB, he worked with Communication for Development Foundation Uganda (CDFU) on several USAID-funded programs.

He has experience in coordinating projects, developing communication strategies, field research and community mobilization. He has written and presented abstracts in international conferences.

Married with children, Simon serves on various boards and is an active leader in the Church of Uganda.

Owek. Kyewalabye will now concentrate on his ministerial duties, having served BLB for 12 years.