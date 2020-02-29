National Resistance Movement pressure group dubbed Generation Seven(G7) has called upon fellow Ugandan youths to keep peace and respect Ugandan laws which governs public assemblies to stop confrontations with security agencies which has caused mayhem and blood shed of the two people power supporters Ritah Nabukenya and Dan Kyeyune who was shot dead at Nansana.

The national coordinator generation seven Mr.Olinga Gilbert said this in a Press conference hosted at Thobani centre in kampala on Friday were he cautioned security agencies to be careful and behave proffesionally while enforcing law and order not to be lured into violence by the people power pressure group who provoke them by throwing stones and attacking them.

Gilbert also warned youths who turn violate with an intention of fighting security men and women holding guns which may cause anger and shoot at them since they are also human beings.

He also advised the young generation below 35yrs to appreciate the government’s efforts of fighting hard to restore the peace and freedom which has enabled them to achieve the little they have compared the situation in the 1980s were Uganda was a misery in all sectors of development.

“We are generation seven because we are born in the Museveni generation, we are therefore the generation which has benefited from this government but as our brothers in the opposition look at the bad side of government,for us we are focusing on the good to keep the legacy of President Museveni flourishing even after retiring” said Gilbert.

However the generation seven spokesperson Mukasa Steven reminded ugandans to participate in the electoral commission process of checking for there names in the voters register for conformity as they wait to make there decision in 2021