The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) on Thursday February 27, 2020 released the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) 2019 results, with a significant improvement in performance as compared to the previous year.

A total of 104,481 candidates sat for the 2019 UACE exams at 1,982 centres as compared to 99,512 students in 2018.

The overall pass level stands at 98.6 per cent, Dan Odongo, the Executive Secretary UNEB said.

This means they qualify for the award of of Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education.

Of the total number of candidates who sat, 38,737 got three principal passes.

Those who scored two Principal Passes are 65,723 (63.6 per cent) and are eligible for admission to university while candidates who scored One Principal Pass and qualify for tertiary admission are 89,050.

“This means that there are more candidates who qualify to transit into the next level of education,” Odongo said.

Each year, the Ministry of Education and Sports through the Public Universities Joint Admissions Board (PUJAB) releases fresh cut-off points for Academic Programmes under the Government Sponsorship Scheme.

For students who wish to join Makerere University and Makerere University Business School (Mubs) on national merit, here are the cut off points for the two public institutions (2019/2020);

BSC Civil Engineering – 52.6

BSC Petroleum Geosciences and Production – 50.8

Bsc Electrical Engineering – 50.7

BArts with Education – Kiswahili – 50.3

BA Development Economics – 49.8

B Procurement & Supply Chain Mgt – 49.6

Bsc Software Engineering- 49.5

B Industrial and Organizational Psychology – 49.4

B International Business – 49.4

B Records & Archives Mgt – 49

B Commerce – 49

B Arts with Education – Literature 48.9

Bsc Mechanical Engineering – 48.9

B Business Computing – 48.8

BA Social Work -48.7

B Entrepreneurship & Small Business Mgt – 48.7

B Community Psychology – 48.6

Bsc Quantity Surveying – 48.6

Bsc Telecommunications Engineering – 48.6

B Architecture – 48.5

BBA – 48.4

BA Drama and Film – 48.4

BLeisure and Hospitality Mgt – 48.2

Bsc Biomedical Engineering – 48

B Library and Information Science – 48

Bsc Population Studies – 47.8

Bsc Land Surveying and Geometrics – 47.8

Bsc Quantitative Economics – 47.7

Bsc Industrial Chemistry – 47.3

Bsc Computer Engineering – 47.3

Bsc Business Statistics – 47.1

Bsc Land Economics – 47.1

B Office and Information Management – 47.1

Bsc Tourism & Hospitality – 46.9

BA Music – 46.7

Bsc Construction management – 46.6

B information Systems & Technology – – 46.4

Bsc Meteorology – 45.8

BBA (Mubs) – 45.8

Bsc Agricultural Engineering – 45.6

B Commerce – 45.6

B Medicine and B Surgery – 45.5

B Agribusiness Management – 45.2

B Industrial And Fine Art – 45.2

Bsc Computer Science – 44.1

B Pharmacy – 44

B Dental Surgery – 43.7

B Biomedical Sciences – 43.6

B Biomedical laboratory Sciences – 43.6

Bsc Nursing – 43.5

B optometry – 43.4

BA Arts with Education – French – 43.3

Bsc with Education – Physical – 43.3

B Library & Information Science (Science) – 42.7

Bsc with Education – Economics – 42.5

Bsc Forestry – 42

Bsc Economics – 42

Bsc Physical – 41.2

B Cytotetechnology – 41

BA Economic – 41

BA Actuarial Science – 41

B Veterinary Medicine – 41

B Environmental Health Science – 40.9

Bsc Biotechnology – 40.8

Bsc Wildlife and health Mgt – 40.8

B Records and Archived Mgt (Science) – 40.4

B Agricultural and Rural Innovation – 40.3

Bsc Medical Radiography – 40.3

Bsc Human Nutrition – 40.3

Bsc Food Science and Technology – 40.2

B Environmental Science – 40.1

Bsc Speech and Language Therapy – 38.8

Bsc Agriculture – 38.4

B Animal Prodn and Tech. Mgt – 38.4

Bsc with Education – Biological – 37.4

B Statistics – 37.3

A Agricultural Land use and Mgt – 35.6

Bsc Horticulture – 35.3

B Sports Science – 33.9

BA With Education – German – 32.8

Bsc Conservation Biology – 32.3