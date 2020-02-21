I belonged there before

Namayanja told the new comers that she was personally one of the founders of the Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) but after a while with them she realised the group lacked a clear political ideology and she quit. UYD is the youthful wing of DP and four of these converts belonged there.

She took them through her political journey from a village youth leader to a youth MP, District Woman MP, State Minister for Luwero Triangle, Cabinet Minister for Information and National Guidance to her current position as Party Treasurer.

“Your are in the right place. NRM is all inclusive and that’s how I have also gone through all these ranks. You will be treated equally like others because we are non discriminative”, she added.

Mugumya said they had noticed that most of their FDC leaders were quietly collaborating with NRM despite their negative talk against the ruling Party during the day.

:Secondly”, Mugumya said, “We have been deceived for so long that the NRM government would fall but it was instead getting stronger as the opposition gets more divided into smaller sectarian groups.”

He further added that the language being used by the opposition only spreads hatred other than unity. These and many others forced them to walk out and join NRM.

According to Rogers Mulindwa the NRM senior publicist, the converts pledged to bring more opposition youths to the NRM family.