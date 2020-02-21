A total of 38 opposition youth leaders mainly from the Forum For Democratic Change (FDC) have crossed to the ruling National Resistance Moverment (NRM) party citing ‘lack of political focus’ among their former leaders.
The NRM national treasurer Namayanja Rose Nsereko, on Thursday afternoon received the youthful delegation at the Party Headquarters in Kampala and called upon them never to be ashamed of their decision.
“Reliability and dependability is key in politics and you have made the right choice”, she said before handing over a copy of the Party Constitution and a shirt to each of the converts.
The group was led by their Chairperson Mugumya Lawrence, the FDC youth Chairperson of Kalangala District.
I belonged there before
Namayanja told the new comers that she was personally one of the founders of the Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) but after a while with them she realised the group lacked a clear political ideology and she quit. UYD is the youthful wing of DP and four of these converts belonged there.
She took them through her political journey from a village youth leader to a youth MP, District Woman MP, State Minister for Luwero Triangle, Cabinet Minister for Information and National Guidance to her current position as Party Treasurer.
“Your are in the right place. NRM is all inclusive and that’s how I have also gone through all these ranks. You will be treated equally like others because we are non discriminative”, she added.
Mugumya said they had noticed that most of their FDC leaders were quietly collaborating with NRM despite their negative talk against the ruling Party during the day.
:Secondly”, Mugumya said, “We have been deceived for so long that the NRM government would fall but it was instead getting stronger as the opposition gets more divided into smaller sectarian groups.”
He further added that the language being used by the opposition only spreads hatred other than unity. These and many others forced them to walk out and join NRM.
According to Rogers Mulindwa the NRM senior publicist, the converts pledged to bring more opposition youths to the NRM family.