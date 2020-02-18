Victoria University Uganda has entered into a mutual understanding with top Universities in India to boost research and technology.

The agreement was reached on Monday as officials from Ministry of Education and Gujarati India paid a visit to the Kampala-based University.

The delegation that visited Victoria University included Vibhavariben Dave, Minister of State for Education Department, Government of Gujarat, Anju Sharma IAS, Principal Secretary (edu) Government of Gujarat, High commissioner, Indian Embassy, Vice Chancellor, Dr Himanshu Pandya, Paresh Dave, Joint Director-of technical education, Rajesh Patel, Representative of Marwadi Universitiy (Lead University) and other 10 representatives from India.

The partnership will also see universities cooperate in areas of innovation, E-commerce, incubation programmes among others.

Some of the universities that have entered into a friendly cooperation with Victoria University include GANPAT University, Marwadi University, Sankalchand Patel University, Gujarat Student Startup and Innovation Hub, Swarnim Startup &Innovation University, Charotar University of Science and Technology and Veer Narmad South Gujarat University.

“We had two categories of collaboration; one with the Ministry of Education where we have a collaboration called I-Hub or innovation Hub, so we have signed an intent of collaboration where we are going to do joint innovations, joint research and sharing resources etc,” Victoria University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Krishna N. Sharma said.

“We are going to sign more MoUs with other universities tomorrow, we have special scholarships for Victoria students and alumni and other areas are to explore opportunities to do joint research, joint publications, exchange of staff and students.”