The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will next week on Friday February 28, 2020 release the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) 2019 results.

According to UNEB, the results will be released at 11am at the Office of the President in Kampala.

A total of 104,481 candidates sat for the 2019 UACE exams at 1,982 centres.

In 2018, a total of 99,576 candidates registered for the examinations from 2,094 centres compared to 101,269 candidates in 2017 from 1,918 centres.

However, only 98,524 candidates appeared for the examinations. Statistics released by UNEB indicated that more students qualified for University and other tertiary admission.

History, Economic, Entrepreneurship Education, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Art were better performed in 2018 compared to 2017.