The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has commended the World Bank for extending Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project to another eight municipalities from the previous 14.

“This is good news and timely because we have created many municipalities and there are more needs,” Kadaga said.

The Speaker pledged the support of Parliament not only on project implementation but also in instances where additional funding on government’s side might be required to cover more municipalities.

Kadaga made these remarks during a field visit to the proposed USMID project in Kamuli municipality on Tuesday, 11 February 2020. The World Bank through its USMID grant plans to construct two roads and a modern Market in Kamuli Municipality.

Kadaga said that once the roads and market construction is complete, farmers in Busoga region will have access to markets for their produce.

“This is a strategic project; for instance, the location of the proposed municipal market enjoys accessibility from Buganda, Budiope and Teso regions,” she said.

The World Bank’s senior urban specialist, Martin Onyach-Olaa said that the additional grant to municipalities was inspired by the success of the first phase of the USMID project in the 14 municipalities.

Onyach however, called on government to urgently work out a sustainability plan for such works saying that the current World Bank funding to municipalities ends in 2023.

“Government needs to engage the World Bank on a follow on project. If we want to maintain the middle income status, we must focus on urban development because that is where innovation and development take place, ” Onyach said.