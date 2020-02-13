Next Media Uganda is seeking fresh talent to replace journalists Solomon Sserwanja and Raymond Mujuni who recently quit NBS for greener pastures.

Mujuni, one of the best investigative journalists in the country, left NBS early this month while Sserwanja is said to have already tendered in his resignation letter to the media company after landing a job with BBC in Kenya.

Mujuni is back at NTV-Uganda where he cut his teeth as a journalist.

According to an internal memo sent out to staff early this week, Next Media is also seeking to recruit heads of sale for Sanyuka TV and Salam TV.

“If you feel you can do it, pull up to the curb. Let’s talk,” the statement to announce promotions, exits and new recruits, reads in part.

The Statement Greetings Team …A quick update for those who do not read email… Promotions Irad Guma, became Head of Creative Services Next Media in marketing, replacing Bushbaby, who left for further pursuits. Isaac Mubeezi became Head of Editors in Next Productions, taking on from the desk Irad Guma previously held. Victoria Mukiibi is now Head of Client Relations in the commercial division, replacing Patrick Adok. Patrick Adok is now Head of Bids and Proposals, a new desk we created in the commercial division to give us the leading edge on all business bids in town. Posha Aloyo, the host of The Lounge on Next Radio is now also the producer of After 5 and Katch-up. Entries We now have a new show host for Katch-up, Sheila Salta. You saw her. Pure Talent. We also have a new cameraperson called Samuel Mugabi and a new Video Editor in NPL called Olivier Ngoy. Lucyne shall bring them around to introduce them. We are currently seeking to recruit heads of sale for Sanyuka TV and Salam TV. If you feel you can do it, pull up to the curb. Let’s talk. Exits On an unhappy note… Raymond Mujuni from the newsroom left for other pursuits. He bid us an emotional farewell on the staff group. Daron Bartlett, the head of digital strategy left for other pastures. Kapta Collins, head of innovations also moved to exercise his leadership skills We shall keep the fire burning in the lighthouse in case they ever want to dock back home here where they belong.

NBS has in the past lost Joseph Sabiiti who was a reporter, columnist, and producer of the TV’s leading political show, The Frontline. Sabiiti resigned from NBS about four months ago and joined Action AID as a communications officer.

Sheila Tumusiime Mugisha also quit the media company after landing an interview with President Museveni. This act didn’t sit well with her bosses hence causing her to quit.