President Yoweri Museveni has presided over the swearing-in of the new Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday at State House Entebbe.

The Appointments Committee of Parliament last month cleared Kyaka South Member of Parliament to take on the position of deputy Attorney General.

Kafuuzi was appointed during President Museveni’s latest cabinet reshuffle, announced in December 2019, to take on a position hitherto occupied by Rushenyi County Mwesigwa Rukutana.

However, his approval was deferred after the committee chaired by the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga questioned his experience as an advocate of the High Court.

Before being approved, Kafuuzi maintained that he has an experience spanning 13 years and challenged the argument that the absence of an advocates certificate, presented a lacuna in his competency.

The legislator is said to have last renewed his practising certificate as an advocate for the High court in 2015.