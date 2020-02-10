A Ugandan minister, Ms Jenipher Namuyangu said in 2018 that a local council 1 chairperson is entitled to a bicycle for official duties and an ex-gratia of Shs120,000 annually, which converts into Shs600,000 in the five years of their office term.

Whereas LC1 chairmen have never received the bicycles and government has not made good on the stipend, however little it might be, there is belief that corruption in Uganda finds it bed to the primary office nearest them, the LC1 office.

Given the enormous paper work which needs approval of the chairman of the village, such as bank documents, police and military recruitment recommendation, land transactions, passport and Identity Card processing among others, corruption has raised its head at village level, where chairman and their committee charge fees for every service rendered, in turn making citizens buy services they would in other words receive free of charge.

This is however blamed on the government’s failure to finance the holders of the offices and granting them terms and conditions of their work.

Due to rising crimes in the country, the village councils should be vigilant in monitoring members in their community but because being LC leader is not a full time occupation, many times the chairman waits for ‘deals’ that goes to their offices than proactively pursue the welfare of their village members.

In cases vigilance is shown such as setting up security committees to patrol the village, the village members are asked to pay between shs1000 to Sh2,000 monthly as security fee to help them secure them. Unfortunately, this has not worked yet.

Early this year, the secretary for production of Kirangira Village Local Council, in Mukono Central Division, Mr Joseph Kintu said that his neighbour’s car, Salongo Sajja, was stolen from his home. However, village members could not do much as theft these kind are executed by high level criminals. However, even petty thieves, cannot be effectively stopped in several places especially urban areas.

This is one of the challenges village councils face, especially when petty and major crimes, are rampant. LCs should work with police to efficiently or provide useful leads to help police investigation towards recovering lost property and possibly carry out prosecution of suspects successfully. However, the leaders are absent and police usually works from scratch as leaders give excuses of how they were away when crime was being executed.

LCs are however impotent in many things that help community welfare, and still bear it all on members.

In Mukono again, a councillor on the municipality was showed a road that serves about 20 homes which was in bad shape and needed grading, but the leader asked the local council to collect sh800,000 from the homes around this stretch to fuel the grader.

Whereas LCs are meant to help provide village-based solutions, the fact that the work load on their shoulders goes unchecked, or monitored by government, it leaves a lot of water to flow over the bridge.

“I think the ultimate goal of LC1 chairperson is to serve for the better of the community. It’s a community work that we expect from them as chairpersons much as they also deserve some incentives such as everyday facilitation to do their work,” said Willy Lugolobi, the Kalangala District chairperson told Watchdog Uganda reporter.

Lugolobi renowned for championing agriculture and initiating youth development programs says as a leader, there is no money that is enough even when local chairpersons are subjected to monthly salaries.

“Even when they are paid shs 300,000 per month still it won’t be enough. They will demand for me because what we know is that they work hard like a horse,” he said.

Lugolobi insists that LC chairpersons receive a lot of incentives in form of allowances and unexpected gifts from the government but the problem with them is that they need money more than the services they offer to the community.

However, Lugolobi says since the chairpersons also have families to look out for, they are supposed to be paid monthly stipends so that they are motivated at their offices.

“It is problematic to work without earning. Do you want them to steal? Much as it is deemed a ‘free’ service which they offer to the community, they are entitled to be paid even the government knows that because failure to do so fuels corruption on the ground,” he further explained.

There are about 60,800 villages in Uganda, and in 2018, after 17 years without holding Local Council elections, these positions were filled in July of 2018 at a huge expense as candidates campaigned by injecting lots of cash into their campaigns, leaving a loud question how the successful people expected to recoup their money.

LCs are deemed primary law sheriffs whose committees are expected to assist in the maintenance of law, order and security.

Amidst these functions, they help uplift the standards of living in their communities.

Mr Benjamin Kumumanya, the permanent secretary in the local government ministry, told New Vision newspaper that LC1 chairpersons and their executive members help in monitoring and supervising government programmes and therefore they will be facilitated with sh120,000 annually and also trained for capacity building.

It is these LC committees that monitor the general administration of the area under their jurisdiction, oversee the operationalisation of the village and parish courts for local administration of justice on civil disputes.

This is seen as an alternative aimed at reducing case backlog in formal courts and to decongest prisons.

Village courts derive their mandate from the Constitution, the Local Councils Courts Act 2006, the Local Councils Courts Regulations 2007 and the Local Governments Act CAP 243.

The village and parish courts, according to the local government ministry, have the jurisdiction to handle cases relating to debts (not exceeding sh2m), contracts, assaults and battery, conversion, damage to property, trespass, disputes in respect to customary land, civil disputes governed by customary law (customary land, marriage divorce and inheritance).

The courts also have jurisdiction over causes and matters arising out of infringement of bye-laws or ordinances and cases of civil nature involving children.

With LC work being largely voluntary, it leads many functions of LCs not performed since the same members of the committees need to find gainful employment elsewhere. Those LC leaders who remain active in office, institute illegal fees to help them run their personal and office welfare.

Mr Muhammad Lule Kagubala, who has been the LC1 chairman Mbogo village, Kawempe division Kampala for the past 20-years says they do a lot of work yet they are not wholly appreciated by government.

“We only get some money when we write recommendation letters for residents or even acting as signatory for those purchasing land and other items which is only Shs2, 000,” he said.

“Imagine receiving Shs2,000 and you’ve a family to look out for. Sometimes it becomes hard to handle such assignments when deeply in your heart you know that you hungry,” he shared.

Mr Kagulaba says it is unfair for government not to pay them monthly wages yet they have demonstrated that they can work tirelessly to uplift the standards of the community.

“We have families to provide for but we are not paid and the little we have is used to help people, especially children that seek our help,” he said.

About seven months ago, LC chairpersons in the five divisions of Kampala; Central, Kawempe, Makindye, Nakawa and Rubaga expressed their grievances over Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) and amongst them was that they needed a monthly shs4 million in order for them to exercise their duties efficiently.

“Parliament recommended that we should be given a monthly payment of Shs10,000 but this money is so little and since we started work, we have not received the money,” said a one Rwamagana recently.

According to Mohammed Ssempala, the chairperson of Gayaza village, Masaka District who has now served for the last 10 years says the government should empower them materially and financially so that they are not compromised in their line with duty.

“I always want to do my work with utmost care and respect. But what I know is that at the end of the day you’ve to ensure that your family benefits from your efforts,” he said.

Ssempala advises that there must be a well scaled policy that will benefit them because sometimes it is very hard to work without expecting anything.

“What we are doing is a community service. But what I know is that work becomes easier when you’re well facilitated,” he added.

The Local Government Act 2015, provides for an executive committee at each parish and village level consisting of a chairperson, vice chairperson, general secretary and representatives of interest groups.

Under the Act, a parish or village executive committee is mandated to oversee implementation of policies and decisions made by its council.

This article has been supported by Twaweza, a civil society organization working to enable children to learn, citizens to exercise agency and governments to be more open and responsive in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.