Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has told musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool that she does not like his politics.

This was revealed by Bebe Cool following his meeting with the UNAIDS boss on Thursday.

“Today at the Global Fund Meeting on TB, I had the pleasure of meeting the UNAIDS Executive Director /Under-Secretary of the United Nations Hon. Winnie Byanyima along with UNAIDS Country Director Dr Karusa Kiragu with whom we shared a word or two about the prosperity of our country. Hon. Byanyima expressed gratitude towards my charity activities, especially my role in the fight against TB,” the ‘wire wire’ singer said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Adding, “In an attempt to be humorous, she claimed that while she loved my music a lot, she did not like my side of politics; to which I explained to her that not everyone can subscribe to the same political ideology and that someone had to stand up for the silent majority.”

Bebe Cool is a staunch supporter of the National Resistance Movement (NRM). The singer is also the ruling party mobiliser.

He is also an arch-rival of musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine. On several occasions Bebe Cool has attacked the presidential hopeful whom he accuses of misleading the youth.

Bebe Cool said that his long time nemesis taints the image of the country that he claims to love by preaching negative sentiments on how the current regime of President Yoweri Museveni has spoiled the country which is not true, according to the Gagamel boss.

On the other hand, Byanyima is on the opposition side. She is the wife to former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president general Dr Kizza Besigye.