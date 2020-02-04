Education authorities in Ntungamo District have decried the increased tendency by parents and guardians to change their children from one school to another every term. This, they said is the cause of their poor performance in the candidate classes.

According to the Ntungamo District Inspector of schools Fred Bahati, parents have turned it a business to change the schools of their brilliant children from time to time after being persuaded by directors of some schools promising them bursaries and other scholastic materials.

Bahati noted that the vice is killing discipline, integrity and academic performance of a child.

Bahati made remarks on Monday while presiding over the victory celebrations of Nshenyi Parents primary school in Kyerwehunde ward Kafunjo-Mirama Town council in Ruhaama county Ntungamo District.

He hailed the proprietors of Nshenyi Parents primary school for complementing government efforts to promote education in remote village of Nshenyi.

He warned general public to against the habitual act if they are to maintain the good performance .

Nshenyi Parents primary school is private school started by Nshenyi Tukwatanise Group of 18 members in 2011 from Nursery to primary three and later keep growing up to primary seven 2015.

In PLE 2019, Kamukama Jordan scored four aggregates while 11 pupils were in Divison One and 12 in Divison Two.

The chairperson of Board of Directors Nsinga Lauben commended the cooperation of the school director which has enabled the school to perform well and promised to maintain the good grade.

Nsinga thanked Mzee Eliasaph Kariyo who is one of the directors for being a vision bearer to start the school that has employed many Ugandans.

The thanksgiving started with preaching led by Ven Rev can Ronald Kakye the archdeacon Rukoni who reminded pupils that they are good letter who brings joy to their parents , teachers and community appealing to them to be prayerful in order not to be tempted by Satan.

He challenged the community to always support the development and investments in their areas because they are the ones to benefit.

All candidates and teachers were rewarded for the good performance.