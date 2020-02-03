“I was a vendor in town here some years back. I hope you know that or you have heard about it. I used to offload luggage from lorries here in town to make ends meet. But I have come here in a different capacity today as Minister,” David Bahati was said on Saturday afternoon while talking to mechanics of the Kabale garage street.

“I offloaded from a vehicle a bunch of Matooke for my elder sister Grace who I didn’t know. But you can see how far the Lord has brought me. Don’t fear the situation that you are in if you can work hard, you can overcome it. Don’t think about saying am poor. No, you can overcome it”he added.

Bahati, the State Minister for Planning in the Ministry of Finance became an orphan at a very tender age but has made significant strides that have made succeed.

He has been a Member of Parliament for Ndorwa West Constituency since 2006 and is poised to contest for a fourth term come 2021.

Kabale Motor Mechanics Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation (SACCO) with a membership of attest 1,300 members had invited Bahati as guest of honor to support them financially.

He contributed Shs 10 million shillings to their Sacco.

Threatens to uproot FDC party from Kabale Municipality

“As we launch battles in Kampala fighting for you, we urge that you stand firm as those who support NRM party and we uproot FDC party from town,” Bahati said.

“Because FDC Party has been joking on us in Kabale town here. But in the next coming elections we want prove our capacity in town.” Bahati added.

For the last 20 years, the Forum for Democratic Change has been winning in the Kabale Municipality elections.

Dr. Pius Ruhemurana, the former Kabale Municipality Mayor had been in the FDC Party and was in office for 15 years. Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, The current mayor is independent but FDC leaning.