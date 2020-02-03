Police in Kanungu district is investigating circumstances under which a German tourist, along his wife narrowly survived a nasty accident on Sunday afternoon.

Christiano Gaido, 57, along with his wife allegedly lost control of the vehicle they were driving, and fell into River Ishasha.

The duo was travelling in Toyota double cabin registration number UBE 809S.

According to reports, they were heading to Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park gorilla tracking.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokes person has confirmed the news.

“The vehicle they were driving lost control and overturned at the bridge into River Ishasha . No death was registered and the victims were rushed to Bwindi Hospital for medical treatment as they sustained minor injuries, were given first aid and discharged.”

“Police visited the scene and the vehicle removed from river and towed to Kihihi police station for inspection. Inquiries underway to establish the cause” Maate was quoted.

This case has been registered at Kihiihi police under file number TAR 04/2020.