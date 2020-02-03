David Bahati, the state Minister for Finance has said the recently approved motion of voting by lining up will kick out political conning.

“We shall see those who have been conning us. If you support me why do you get scared of lining up behind me?” Bahati asked on Saturday.

He was speaking in the Kabale Garage Street, to an association of the motor mechanics that is comprises at least 1300 members.

Bahati noted that some people seem to be supporting a candidate during campaign seasons and change their minds on the voting day.

According to Bahati, they [political con men] waste the candidates’ resources and time during that period.

Bahati added that the lining up against the candidate of your choice would end up post election complaints in the party.

“We want to have a clean election to avoid post election complaints since nothing will be hidden. It will be in broad day light when you win, or when you are kicked out,” Bahati said.

Early this year, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the ruling NRM party approved a proposal to amend the party constitution to cater for voting by lining up behind candidates in primary elections.

The NEC meeting that was held at State House, Entebbe approved the amendment in a motion moved by the Deputy Secretary General Richard Twodwong and seconded by one Mr. Mulindwa Birimumaso.

President Museveni, while at Namboole stadium speaking at the NRM Delegates Conference in support of the resolution said lining up was transparent and definitive.

Bahati contributed Shs10 million to the Kabale Motor Mechanics association.