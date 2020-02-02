The Ministry of education and sports have been challenged to introduce a system of recognising and awarding of best performing pupils and students in all schools in order to motivate and reduce school drop outs across the country.

According to the Ntungamo District Woman Member of Parliament Beatrice Rwakimaari ,the country is still facing the school dropout challenge but when these systems are rejuvenated as it was in the past, the vice will be addressed drastically.

Ms Rwakimaari made the remarks this week at the district council Hall while reactivating her five year education plan to recognise and awarding of best performing pupils who excelled in 2019 PLE in the district.

The legislator noted that the reactivation of the education plan is a move to motivate pupils who excel in academics such that education standards can be uplifted in Ntungamo District.

She observed that when the plan was launched in 2001, it increased performance and it had reduced school dropouts in the district but after she was defeated in the elections of 2011 the plan collapsed which retards the academic performance in both government aided and private primary schools.

Ms Rwakimaari also reiterated her commitment to tirelessly support both girls and boys education thus appealing to parents against discriminating among their children.

She noted that girls have been supported leaving behind boys unattended to which is also a problem to the country in future.

At least 135 pupils in Ntungamo district will be recognized and awarded pupils for their outstanding performance in last year’s Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) as one of the ways of encouraging better performance in the area.

Four best PLE candidates 2019 in each sub county Division and Town council within Ntungamo district received assortment of prizes including mattresses, basin, pens, books, and sanitary pads for girls to enable them to start form one .

These were selected by the office of the District Education officer, Ntungamo based on the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) results with few selected from Municipality and the rest from the district.

Hon Rwakimaari said that the move is aimed at reducing the burden on parents and will ensure that every child reports to school promptly.

The DRC Ntungamo George Bakunda who presided over the function urged parents never get tire of investing in their children’s education for it holds long lasting benefits whether one is alive or dead.

RDC Bakunda congratulated pupils, parents and school heads upon achieving the victory urging them not to relax at any point.

The function was graced by the Bishop South Ankole Diocese the Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe who advised the beneficiaries to do for other in the same way they would wish to do for them.

Out of 9839 candidates who sat for last year’s PLE exams, 1056 passed in division one, 5094 in division two, 1918 in division three and 1072 in division four, 608 were ungraded while 91 failed to turn up.

The Ntungamo district Education officer Atamba Peace lauded the lawmaker for reactivating the initiative that will help many parents and guardians on scholastic materials.

The beneficiaries could not hide their happiness and hailed the legislator for the gesture pledging to reciprocate in their forthcoming general elections.