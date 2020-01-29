RelatedPosts #BoycottUber: Nana Kagga nursing injuries after Uber driver beats her to unconsciousness

For the third time in less than a year, Uber has increased transport fares.

Last year, Uber increased fares in June and October.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the move was attributed to a rise in costs.

“While we have always tried to keep prices as low as possible, we need to be aware of the increased costs for driver-partners. This comes after implementing an in-depth earnings review to ensure that the Uber app continues to be a reliable economic opportunity for driver-partners, as well as an affordable option for riders,” the statement reads in part.

The fare per kilometre raises from Shs700 to Shs850 while per minute increased from Shs100 to Shs130.

The base fare and minimum fare remained at Shs1,250 and Shs6,000, respectively.

In October last year, the base fare was increased from Shs1,000 to Shs1,250. Fare per kilometre increased from Shs600 to Shs750 while minimum fare rose from Shs5,000 to Shs6,000.

Uber has also attributed the latest increase in fares to investment in technology that will improve safety of its clients.

“You are able to select up to five loved ones as ‘Trusted Contacts’ and can choose to be prompted to share trip details with them during every ride – with a single tap,” the statement reads in part.