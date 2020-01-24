President Yoweri Museveni has attacked politicians who desire to become leaders yet they do not have the required skills to lead others.

Museveni who was speaking during the National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s National Executive Committee meeting, said many young people in Africa yearn for leadership without analysing what is needed in the first place but only base on the sectarian motive of separating the people.

“If you allow politics of identity which fragments society, how will you consolidate the market your idea and who will buy what your producing because you are dividing people according to their identity then how will you develop the country,” he said.

He added that NRM came into power because they didn’t like this system at the time arguing that politics of identity is not the greatest enemy in Africa and need to be stopped because it’s backward.

On the side of the low-income earners, Museveni has asked municipal councils to stop charging irrelevant taxes from poor people such as vendor, maize sellers and gonja roasters.

“Please stop taking things from the poor. I don’t want to see any NRM person taxing the poor. You will be cursed for no reason. Don’t struggle with them on taxing because Ugandans are easy to tax. Just create them environments allowing them to make money as soon as they get it, they will go in bars, then you slap tax beer because that tax is voluntary,” he said.

Among the attendants of today’s meeting are the rebel MPs: Barnabas Tinkasimire, Monica Amoding and Theodore Ssekikubo the former vice presidents, Dr Specioza Kazibwe and Former Prime minister Kintu Musoke.

Tomorrow the party will hold the 3rd national Conference at Mandela National Stadium Namboole.