Deputy government Spokesperson, Col. Shaban Bantariza has asked the outgoing United States Ambassador Deborah Malac to stop poking her nose in Uganda’s political affairs.

On Thursday, Amb. Malac said by overstaying in power and failure to have a peaceful transition of power, President Museveni and his political party National Resistance Movement (NRM) may lead Uganda into a big problem in future.

“If you look at history, governments and regimes that stay in power for a long time and don’t plan for what comes next will often end badly. It is a separate issue of when the transition will have to come and it’s a conversation that Ugandans have to hold but a transition will happen at some point. However, the failure to think about it and live as if it is not necessary creates frustration and concern among the population,” she said during her farewell press conference on Thursday. .

She added that “I know it becomes difficult in countries like Uganda to talk about succession and transition and not sound political in the sense that you must be against or for a particular group but the issue is figuring out the other voices so they are heard and issues discussed.”

However, Bantariza warned her since she is too naive about Uganda’s history and she has no moral authority to interfere with Uganda’s politics.

“Let her be reminded that she doesn’t know our history. From April 11, 1979 to December 10, 1980, which is only two years, we got four presidents. How much did Uganda change in those years? She can start from there and speak about what she knows better about us,” Col. Bantariza said.