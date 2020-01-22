The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has invited opposition parties to be part of its forthcoming National Delegates Conference.

This has been revealed on Tuesday by the party’s Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba.

The party will convene the 2nd Meeting of the 3rd Mainstream National Conference on January 25, 2020 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. The main purpose of this conference is to effect amendments to the NRM Constitution.

Those invited include the Party Chairpersons/Presidents and their respective Secretary Generals of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Democratic Party (DP), JEEMA and Uganda People’s Congress (UPC).

Lumumba said her decision to invite these sister political parties follows a cordial working relationship amongst them under the Interparty Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD).

“Am optimistic that they will honour the invitation,” she said.

Lumumba further revealed that the ruling party had extended invitations to several political parties from countries within the Continent and beyond that include South Sudan, China, Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Burundi, Tanzania and Namibia among others.

Meanwhile,the National Conference will be proceeded by the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and the National Executive Council (NEC) meetings that will be held on 23 and 24 respectively.

Accreditation for NEC will be on January 23 while for the National Conference will be on January 24 both at Kololo Airstrip.

This conference is being organized by the National Secretariat under the supervision of the oversight committee comprising some CEC members headed by the First National Vice Chairperson Al-Hajj Moses Kigongo.