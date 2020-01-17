The 2019 Primary Leaving Examinations will be released today Friday January 17, 2020.

A total of 695,793 candidates sat for last year’s exam. 51.7 per cent of these were girls.

According to a statement from the Uganda National Examinations Board, the results will be released at 10am at the Kampala Parents School main hall, following a briefing on the performance of pupils on Thursday.

“UNEB officials will brief Education ministers on the performance of last year’s Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) on Thursday January, 16, 2020 at 11am and later release them on Friday January 17, 2020 at 11am,” UNEB spokesperson Jennifer Kalule said, adding that the results will be released by Janet Museveni, the Education Minister.

Results will be accessed via SMS by typing “PLE,” leave a space, then type index number and send it to 6600.