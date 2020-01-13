The Bishop South Ankole Diocese the Rt Rev. Nathan Ahimbisbwe has appealed to the young generation to use their talents and creativity to create work for them and evangelize their colleagues because God has never ceased to work for His flock.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe expressed concern over what he called less participation of the youth in Church affairs but only indulging in promiscuity and alcohol consumption saying that it will ruin their future.

He urged youth to build their spiritual strength noting that it is a good virtue for them to understand, love and serve God in their tender ages so as to have a prosperous life.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe made the remarks today Sunday while closing a four day 7th annual South Ankole Diocese Youth convention under the theme “My Father is working until now, and I myself am working” John 5:17 held at Kyamate Secondary school Ntungamo Municipality.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe, flanked by the diocesan Mother’s Union president Maama Lillian, urged them to reflect what has been taught during the convention and avoid being used by opportunists people especially politicians.

He hailed parents, clerics and service providers for their contribution towards the success of the convention.

In his sermon, Venerable Rev canon James Ndyanabo Rutaraka challenged youth to be wise like a serpent (snake) but be humble like a dove instead of being taken away by the winds of politicians.

Rev Canon Rutaraka decried the increase cases of youth involved in political protests in the country that are used by selfish politicians saying that it is sabotaging the development of the church.

The Mothers Union coordinator who is also deputy speaker Ntungamo District, Nabaasa Dinah asked them to work hard and follow the right procedure if they are to take up the leadership positions in the country.

Lt Mugisha Moses Magufuri Senior procurement officer in the Office of the President under Operation Wealth Creation advised the young generation to be prayerful and embrace behavioral change in the society.

Other speakers were Rev Alex Bwambale the provincial youth coordinator, Rev Can Dr Rebecca Nyegenye, Diocesan secretary Rev. can Yoram Ntoreine,Rev Ezra Mwesigwa diocesan youth coordinator and Beinomugisha Elias Kachafu.

The four day convention attracted by over 1,300 youth from south Ankole Diocese.