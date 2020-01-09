Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has sent to Canada a select task force of the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory authorities, and State enterprises (COSASE) to probe the departed Asians property mess.

The subcommittee will hear and verify claims made by managers of the Asians Custodians Board and the current owners of the property, in what is set to be table shaking exercise.

Hundreds of Asians who relocated to Canada either gave powers of attorney to people who have been telling them lies about their property statuses in Uganda, or, lost interest in property all together and remained unclaimed for years but were taken by dubious people.

Some of the properties was also grabbed by powerful individuals and threatened the departed Asians into silence.

A January 8, 2020 notice written by Emmanuel Bakwega on behalf of the Clerk to Parliament, says, COSASE will be travelling to Canada, and later to United Kingdom in search of Ugandans who were either paid, or never claimed their properties.

The MPs will visit Toronto and Vancouver cities for this exercise mid and later this month.

By the time the committee returns, the property industry might be shaken in a way many people will not expect.

