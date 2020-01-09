Singer Ronald Mayinja has launched a movement that he claims is ‘aimed at restoring peace and unity among Ugandans irrespective of their tribes, political affiliation, and religion among others.

Mayinja, also a former activist in Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine’s political pressure group, People Power, launched his own Non-Government Organization dubbed ‘Peace for all, All for Peace’, to find the peace which is currently destroyed by selfish politicians.

During a presser held at Calendar, Makindye on Wednesday, Mayinja said that this NGO so far has five core values, and one of them is to compose music about this cause in many different languages.

“We have five core values and among them is to make nationwide tours with a view of sensitizing Ugandans on the importance of keeping peace and unity. We are also planning to organize legal concerts with permission from the police to make this cause well known.”

Mayinja claimed that he came up with this idea because most leaders are currently selfish and this has caused a lot of divisions among Ugandans, thereby distorting peace of the country.

“I thought about starting this organization after seeing that no one was thinking about this country. People only think about their tribes, political party, religion or themselves. But despite our different ideology about things, at least we all have one thing that brings us together and that’s Uganda. And above everything we all need peace,” he said.

Adding that this movement welcomes people from all political parties, tribes, and religions as along as one agrees with the NGO’s motive.

The singer denied using this movement as a political tool since he is eyeing to join the parliamentary race came 2021 general elections, saying that seeing Ugandans united is all he wants.

“This is not a political party, its simply a NGO that’s aimed at promoting peace among Uganda. We are trying to fight indifferences among Ugandans and for that we cant make this political,” he said.

And about Bobi Wine, Mayinja said that he believes that his fellow singer should be left to perform on stage and also express himself as an artiste, but declined making a statement on his current stand on People Power’s ideology.