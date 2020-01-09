House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) lead pastor Aloysius Bugingo has sent a strong message to women who think that being a Pastor/minister is sexually transmitted.

During his church’s Lunch hour service on Wednesday, Buginjo claimed being a church minister is a calling from God but some women think because they are wives to pastors, its automatic for them to become pastors too.

“We now have sexually transmitted ministers and it’s a big mistake in our country. I don’t know when it started but out of the blue every pastor’s wife thinks they can be pastors too. You hear them preaching yet they don’t know anything about God’s calling,” he said.

Bugingo made this statement after news broke the internet recently that his ex-wife Teddy Naluswa, had opened a new church ministry at Hotel Triangle in Kampala. She got kicked out of HPMI in 2019.

Bugingo and Teddy were married for almost 29 years but the couple had a bitter split after a new woman Suzan Makula Nantaba, also an employee at Salt Media, came in picture.

Despite rumors that Buginjo was cheating on Naluswa with Nantaba since 2016, Buginjo justified his broken relationship, claiming that for all the 29 years he was married to Naluswa, they only had sex for not more than 100 times.

“She says she has been with me for 29 years through thick and thin. But how comes she doesn’t talk about her hemorrhage (fistula). My wife bled for 10 years. Every single day I bought cotton since pads could no longer contain her flow. I don’t have sex for those years but didn’t even cheat. How come I didn’t get another woman in those years? Surely people must know that if I were to leave, it would have been then,” Bugingo said recently.