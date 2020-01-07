Sniffer dogs will provide ‘guaranteed security’ at a consultative meeting organized by musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine in Lira town on Wednesday, according to Milton Odongo, the area Resident District Commissioner (RDC).

Odongo told Daily Monitor newspaper on Tuesday that the security dogs would be used to “sniff whoever does not smell well.”

“So, there will be guaranteed security but we don’t want the coming of Bobi Wine to disrupt other people’s businesses – to disrupt the economy of the town,” he stated.

“So, the law is that if he (Bobi Wine) is coming, there is no procession, there should be no political rally. They should assemble in a hall, no distribution of campaign materials and the meeting is restricted into a hall not in an open place, and we need only 200 people to enter into that hall.”

Earlier today, Bobi Wine cancelled their planned consultative meeting in Gulu to ensure that all his arrested colleagues are out of prison.

“We are not going for the Gulu consultation meeting today. This is because we have to make sure our arrested colleagues are out. Our Lira consultation meeting is on because we have met all the guidelines,” the Kyadondo East legislator said during a press conference in Kamwokya.

Bobi Wine together with other People Power leaders were on Monday night released by police after spending some hours behind bars.

Bobi Wine and colleagues were on January 6, 2020 arrested and detained at Kasangati Police Station before being transferred to Naggalama Police station. His planned consultative meeting was also blocked.

The foiled meeting that was supposed to take place at Our Lady of Good Counsel Gayaza, Catholic Parish had been authorized by the Electoral Commission. It was the first of several planned by Bobi Wine as a way of consulting his supporters about his presidential bid.

“Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi continues to show blatant disregard for the law. As of today, 6th January, 2020, he defied the procedures in the POMA, and went on to hold an illegal assembly and procession. After the attempt to force his way to the open venue. He was cautioned in vain and later arrested together with Hon. Latif Ssebagala and Hon Asuman Basalirwa and 13 other boda boda riders who were engaging in criminal behavior,” Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said yesterday in a statement.