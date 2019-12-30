Uganda President Yoweri Museveni over the weekend sent a special envoy to Kigali, Rwanda to deliver a message to his Rwanda counterpart Paul Kagame regarding the tensions between the two East African countries.

According to Uganda High Commission Kigali, the successful meeting took place on Sunday.

“This evening at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame held a positive meeting with Ambassador & permanent representative of Uganda to the U.N Adonia Ayebare, President Museveni’s Special Envoy, who traveled to Kigali with a message regarding the two countries’ relationship,” the Commission communicated through their official social media pages yesterday.

The Rwandan Presidency also took it on twitter to confirm the development.

“President Kagame held a positive meeting with Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, President Museveni’s Special Envoy, who travelled to Kigali with a message regarding the two countries’ relationship.”

Both parties didn’t disclose the particulars of what was discussed.

The meeting follows the recent unsuccessful engagement between the two countries that took place in Kampala. Officials from both countries referred the matters to Presidents Museveni and Kagame to handle after they failed.

Uganda and Rwanda have seen months of tensions with the two neighbors accusing each other of espionage, political killings and attacks on trade. This saw the closure of the Rwanda-Uganda border in February.

Museveni and Kagame signed an agreement in Angola in August aimed at ending the long-standing conflict.

The dispute between the two countries is feared to threaten the stability of the East African Region as well as economic integration.