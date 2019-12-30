If Bank of Uganda officials worked so hard even on festive days such as Christmas, the country’s economic fortunes would be much better.

And therefore it was curious to see deputy governor Dr Loius Kasekende driving all the way to Kabale in Kigezi region, to meet with the Secretary to the treasury Keith Muhakanizi.

Christmas might not have been merry for the deputy governor, who has only two weeks to renew his contract, but the silence of the appointing authority, President Yoweri Museveni, is sending tongues wagging on what the future of the number two at the central bank is going to be.

Sources say Muhakanizi hosted Dr Kasekende at Acadia hotel at the beautiful Lake Bunyonyi where the two men sat “under a tree for almost half a day” to ponder on some issues.

Kasekende has been looked on as the incoming governor after Emmanuel Mutebile bows out in a year’s time. However, the scandals that have hit the central bank in recent years, might have left the President with one option, not to renew the contracts of the bosses of the central bank, rather than sack them which would send the banking world into panic.

Muhakanizi on the other hand, is reported to be interested in the top job at the Bank of Uganda, however, he could be a top lobbyist Kasekende needs at this time, in case he wants to keep his job or if Muhakanizi himself wants to call it quits after his service as PS at the ministry of finance.