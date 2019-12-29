A church congregation tired of sowing seeds and not being able to harvest anything have unleashed their wrath on their pastor who came to the church in a new range rover.

The Ghanian pastor is said to have continuously asked his church congregation to give out tithe to receive more blessings. The church gave all they could but as days went by, their blessings showed no signs of knocking on their doors.

The young pastor was nabbed while entering a government building compound with his wife seated at the passenger’s seat. The youth of his church pounced on the preacher and his wife and gave them a thorough beating.

While roughing them up, they demanded that the pastor give them back the tithe they had given at the church or else faces more of their wrath. His wife tried pleading with the youths as his husband was clobbered mercilessly.

Source: Brana Press