Taxi drivers, driving schools owners, lorry drivers, boda boda riders and stage managers from Kira Region in Jinja have undertaken a self initiative to renovate the Police motor vehicle Inspection Pit.

The Vehicle Inspection Pit is a place where vehicles are put for proper examination to ascertain the condition of the vehicle during inspection to guarantee road Worthiness.

While receiving the facility Tuesday, Haji Kirungi Suleiman, the Commissioner in charge of Motor Vehicle Inspection (I. O.V) commended the community for the efforts which he said will improve motor vehicle inspection and driver testing leading to road safety.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the community of Jinja for improving and renovating the motor vehicle Inspection Pit. This will help improve the quality of road safety in Uganda. I also thank you for the good partnership with the Police. This pit Inspection center will help in testing of the drivers and inspection of vehicles in Kira region,” noted Kirungi.

He urged the drivers to always observe road discipline.

He tasked the owners of the driving schools to always make sure they give their best lessons and practicals to all learner drivers,skills which will help them reduce road accidents.