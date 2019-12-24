Police in Sembabule district is holding a 26-year-old woman for allegedly beheading her husband over Shs 20,000.

The suspect, Generous Birungi a resident of Ibaare village in Bulongo sub-county was picked by police on allegation that she murdered her husband identified as Nuru Kabarwanyi in a domestic violence brawl.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect had borrowed Shs 20,000 from a village savings group to cultivate beans for the family, but when they sold the produce, the deceased chose to spend all the money.

John Mary Mugambe, the Ntuusi sub-county Internal Security Officer (GISO), narrates that it begun as a quarrel before the deceased held a stick and started beating his wife accusing her of furiously demanding for the money.

“Amid the scuffle, the stick fell off from the deceased’s hand and as he bent to pick it; the wife got a panga, she used to behead the husband,” he says.

According to Mugambe, they managed to save the suspect from the angry mob that also attempted to lynch her. In a separate incident police also recovered the body of the man who was murdered and his left hand cut off.

The deceased has been identified as Moses Bishanga, a casual worker in Bulongo sub county. His lifeless body according to police was dumped in a shrub with serious cuts all over.

Samson Obicho, the in charge of the Crime Intelligence and Investigations department at Sembabule district police station confirms that investigation into the two incidents has commenced.

URN