Police in Rubanda has in custody one suspect on alleged kidnap of two victims aged seven and eight years.

Apollo Bassajja, 24 a car washer in Ntungamo district was arrested on Friday 20/12/19 at around 17:00 hours by a group of boys who were from playing soccer.

He was caught red handed allegedly kidnapping two kids identified as Turyazayo Eriphazi male aged seven, a pupil at God’s Mercy Nursery School and Ayebare Racious male aged eight, a primary two pupil.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was going to sacrifice the kids to boost his music career.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Police spokesperson confirmed the development.

The case has been reported at Rubanda police post under file number CRB 470/2019.