Members of a Ugandan WhatsApp group have told to stop paying for services if they are unhappy with a service a member has offered.

Also, the same group has threatened to ban its members who are found taking part in corruption.

These are some of the strongest rules the group known as Friends that Matter have adopted.

There are hundreds of WhatsApp groups in the world and Friends That Matter’ is one of them. However, this group has turned out exceptional owing to the peculiar members drawn from over 20 countries and tough rules it has laid down for it members.

Founded by hospitality consultant Ayub Kato, Friends That Matter (FTM) started only in 2018 and on Thursday, passed rules that among others prohibited its members from conducting themselves in an unprofessional ways.

With at least 300 membership here is a group where a member, according to Kato has closed over sh300 million in a year and he asked members to continue transacting with fellow members.

“Let’s sell and buy from each other. It is possible to buy up to and recommend 95% stuff we need from members,” Kato said.

Last Thursday, FTM members met at Fairway hotel and Spa an elegant historical 4 star hotel for a meet and greet end of year dinner and launch.

At the dinner, new rules were adopted and an accountant turned professional sex therapist Brian Ssemanda teased out members with a sensational sex advice session, where he gave tips on how members can add more life into their sexual and health lifestyles.

Among members are business owners, Presidents, Board members, Managing Directors, Chair persons of different associations, Directors, Managers, and employees making things happen in their companies, as well as job seekers on this forum.

“Our main goal is Business and Networking globally,” said Mr Kato. The MC of the night Ms Rice Nsime encouraged members to do business with each other but added, “If you are not happy with the service offered by the members, don’t pay.” As it’s the group’s 100% customer satisfaction guarantee from it’s members.

Kato said the group was created to be beneficial and productive to all members.

“We want this to be the biggest networking What’s up group ever. As you all see we have so many serious business minded people and they are on this group for business but nothing else.” He emphasized

At the time fake news is all over the place, the FTM founder said in the rules governing the group, “We must be sure that what is/ was shared is the truth and the whole truth… Otherwise as members we have to apologize for untruthful stories.”

Among countries membership is drawn from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, USA, UK, Egypt and United Arab Emirates. The others are Togo, Nigeria, Burundi, Lesotho, South Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Canada and Jaimaica. Spain, China, UAE, Bangladesh and Norway are well represented.