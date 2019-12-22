By Wasswa B. Tenywa

The newly inaugurated Ankole-kigezi muslim regional leaders led by their regional kadhi Sheikh Abdulkarim Katamba on Saturday met with Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) officials led by his Eminence the deputy mufti of Uganda sheikh Abdallah Semambo and the secretary general Hajji Ramadhan Mugalu who was represented by the UMSC secretary for administration Hajji Wahab Rugasa.

The purpose of the meeting was to recognize and appreciate the work and support the people of Kampala hailing from the region rendered in the process of organizing the function of the inauguration of the regional kadhi and the regional administration.

The members of the Kampala from the region who were appreciated included hajji Silajje Kanyesigye a commissioner at Uganda Revenue Authority, Hashim Kanyesigye, hajjat Laila Mbabazi, hajji Karim Kaliisa, Hajjat Madia Bukenya, Mr. Muzamir Masembe, hajji Yasin Sendawula, Dr.Ebraheem Ssali, hajat Mariam Nimusiima,hajji Abas Namanya,hajji Dauda Katono, hajji Jafari Mugerwa and sheikh Kasim Kamugisha.

Speaking to the visiting regional leaders during the meeting at Old Kampala, His Eminence the deputy mufti thanked the adopted by the regional leaders to appreciate the people who supported them.

Mufti appealed to the leaders not to take the people for granted arguing them to use the people to develop the region.

The regional kadhi expressed happiness and appreciation to the people of kampala who supported his function and appealed to him to help him develop their new region.

In his communication, the chairman organizing committee kampala chapter Hajji Kanyesigye thanked the leaders for observing and recognizing his role in the regional administration inauguration and promised to work closely with the new administration