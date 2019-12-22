President Yoweri Museveni has pledged US$100,000 to the construction of the ‘William Ruto Institute of African Studies’ building that is slated to be erected at Makerere University in Kampala.

The pledge was revealed in a meeting between Mr. Museveni and visiting Deputy President of Kenya, William Ruto, who called on him on Saturday at Mubende State Lodge and during which Mr. Museveni endorsed the construction of the complex.

Mr. William Ruto, who is a role model for young Africans, was expected to be guest of honor at the groundbreaking ceremony of new building yesterday. This is with the aim of preserving the Africa culture and nurturing young leaders into becoming great Pan Africanists.

Mr. Ruto said development in Africa must be contextualized and localized to fit the African norms and values.

“…..We must appreciate our own intellectuals, seize the opportunity and provide the knowledge that appreciates who we are,” he said.

President Museveni and Deputy President Ruto also endorsed the proposed building of the Yoweri Kaguta Museveni library that will hold Mr. Museveni’s political journey, articles, speeches and other African leaders’ literary works.