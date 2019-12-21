The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Deputy Commander Land Forces Maj Gen Sam Kavuma on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi has commended Ugandans, most especially those from Masaka region for supporting the NRA/NRM revolution right from its inception.

“You can never succeed in any operation without support from locals,” he said, during the closing ceremony of the CDF Cup football tournament between the Nakasongola-based Motorised Infantry (MOI) and Air Force at Masaka recreation grounds on Friday.

MOI trounced Air Force by a Goal to Nil (1-0) and emerged champions, winning Gold while the team from Air Force won Silver while Field Artillery team won Bronze.

Maj Gen Kavuma congratulated all the eighteen teams for a job well done, saying team work and discipline has made the tournament a success. He further mentioned that the struggle for peace and stability is still continuous and warned detractors against destabilizing the achievements scored.

“Do not sleep, the struggle continues,” Maj Gen Kavuma warned locals from Masaka, adding that sports develops both physical and mental fitness.

The Commander of the UPDF Armored Brigade Brig Gen Joseph Ssemwanga and hosts for the tournament commended the UPDF leadership and locals for supporting the two-weeks event, where UPDF teams competed in expression of solidarity, cohesion, respect hence enhancing civil-military relations, among others.

The deputy Chief of Education Sports and Culture (CESC) Col Bintabala on behalf of the Chief Brig Gen Francis Takirwa noted that the rotational tournament was widely supported by both locals from Masaka and UPDF leadership, a symbol of togetherness to achieve the desired sustainable peace and stability.

Mr. Herman Sentongo, the Resident District Commissioner for Masaka District urged locals to preserve the peace and stability ushered in by the NRM government and further called upon them to emphasize discipline and physical fitness in their daily chores to build Uganda.

“UPDF ex-internationals beat Masaka ex-internationals 1-0 during the curtain raiser match played much earlier.

The closing ceremony of the 12th edition of the CDF football Cup tournament was also attended by UPDF senior and Junior officers, local and religious leaders, Members of Parliament from the Greater Masaka region, among others. 1 Div, 2 Div, 3 Div, Military Police, Mountain Brigade, Special Forces Command and Marines, were among the other participants at the football tournament.