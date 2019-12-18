The General Court Martial in Makindye has sentenced to death by hanging four people after being found guilty of murdering two Mobile Money agents Maureen Nakabuubi and Harriet Nalwadda at Zzana, along Entebbe road.

The four people include Bob Anichan, a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) deserter formerly attached to Uganda Military Academy Kabamba, Dennis Mangusho , formerly attached to the 63rd Battalion, Stanley Mulunda alias Jumba Frank a casual labourer from Masanafu and Issa Ntale alias Ganja , a boda boda rider.

The crimes were committed on June 10, 2019.

“This court, therefore, sentences each of you to death by hanging for the murder of Harriet Nalwadda and Maureen Nakabuubi contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act,” Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti, the court chairman said on Wednesday.

The army court chairman explained that evidence produced indicates that the four have previously been charged and sentenced over various robbery charges noting that the never reformed and hence the need for such a sentence.

He told them that they have a right to appeal against the sentences.