The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Stanley Ntagali has blamed corruption in Uganda on greed and violence.

Ntagali, who was giving his Christmas message on Tuesday said that Ugandans are now characterised by corruption, entitlement and violence which have affected families leaving a lot of children homeless or with single parenthood.

He revealed that for the last three years, the Church of Uganda has intentionally focused on promoting the Family and Children.

“This Christmas, we need to remember that we are celebrating the birth of a child into a family. Like many of us, Jesus was born into poverty and grew up in a small village. God’s favour was not only on Jesus, but also on his mother, Mary, and his family.

“Even us we were born in the same manner however today, we have serious issues facing our families today such as domestic violence, marital infidelity, pornography, human trafficking, defilement, pre-marital sex, homosexuality, abortion, illness and untimely deaths from road accidents, poor medical care for women giving birth, and preventable and treatable diseases that still take many lives,” he said.

He added that many parents and several adult relatives are so greedy that they go to the shrine and engage in witchcraft that puts children at risk and, even worse, causes children to be sacrificed.

“We also have serious issues facing our country violence, greed, injustice, youth unemployment, and land grabbing. It was my great joy to join His Excellency the President and other national and religious leaders in the recent Walk against Corruption. So many things in our country could be resolved if corruption disappeared,” he said.

Ntagali also attacked the United Nation’s agenda’s of pro-promiscuity, pro-gay, and pro-abortion sexual, he said that such practices are trying to infiltrate Uganda. By re-writing government policies as well as through UN-funded NGO’s.

“We continue to say “No” to Comprehensive Sexuality Education and fully support UJCC’s efforts to intervene on this matter. We also say “No” to efforts to legalise abortion,” he said.

According to Ntagali, there is plenty of evidence that demonstrates that legalising abortion is not a significant factor in reducing maternal mortality, despite the rhetoric people commonly hear. Abortion is just another form of child sacrifice and the government should not legalise it.

“Fundamentally, Uganda’s problems are spiritual. As I have said before, we have allowed evil to flourish in Uganda at all levels, including our families. This is why we have focused the last three years on the Family and, specifically, on Children. The transformation of our country begins when individuals and families recognize their only hope has a name, and it is Jesus,” he added.

He accepted that Uganda’s greatest need is another revival where people must repent of greed that manifests itself in so many ugly ways.

“How can greed, corruption, entitlement and violence be driven out of our hearts and our communities? This is only when we invite Jesus into our hearts,” said Ntagali.