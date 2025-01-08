Sheilah Gashumba is a Ugandan media personality, TV host, and digital influencer.

Sheilah will turn 27 on February 7. As her birthday draws closer, she has revealed a list of gifts she wants for the new age.

On her wish list, Sheilah recommends that she be gifted money and fancy gadgets, and to fund her holiday trip, among other things.

Money Money Money Latest DJ equipment: A pair of CDJ 3000s and A pioneer DJM $11 mixer ( approx. 8000usd) Designer perfumes or best-selling or most-rated Bone straight/raw wigs Designer shoes ( heels, sneakers) if it’s not designer only buy from Triple K Bags, jewelry ( designer will be more appreciated) Canon g7x Canon 3 (1 already have the x2) Cartier or Rolex or Bvlgari watch Bags of cement Motivational books Trip to wild waters Lemala(I’ve put this on the list for the 3rd time) if time i wanna go, I get busy so

maybe I will go when it’s a gift. Swimsuits (I’m always looking for them) iPhone 16 ( the pink version strictly) MacBook Pro 14inch M4chip 2024 Apple Watch Ultra 2024/ JBL Speaker PartyBox 320 / iPad Pro 13-inch, M4 (2024) Home cutlery and Luxury Home Decor accessories ( plants, scented candles, etc) Hair tools/products and luxury skincare (shower gels, body butters, oil, and body splash, etc) Spa vouchers ( 1 literally live in the spa)