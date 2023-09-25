Renown Entertainment journalist Ibrah K Mukasa has gone bare knuckle on the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa and asked him to use his position in Parliament to advocate for the well-being of the entire Art Industry instead of calling for more useless music battles.

The Spark TV presenter through a statement he posted on his Facebook page on Monday, asked the Member of Parliament for Ruhinda North County in Mitooma District to use his authority in the August House and legislate good laws that will uplift Uganda’s music industry since the battles he is pushing for just cause disunity among musicians and fans.

“Firstly, the powers of a Speaker in Uganda, such as the ability to impeach the President or initiate constitutional amendments, are substantial. However, it’s essential to consider whether organizing a music battle falls within the purview of the Speaker’s responsibilities. The answer is, perhaps not. The arts industry in Uganda, while vibrant, may not require the Speaker’s direct involvement in organizing such events. Instead, the Speaker can play a pivotal role in advocating for reforms and initiatives that can significantly benefit the arts industry,” he said.

Mukasa went ahead and informed Tayebwa that if he has the Art Industry at heart he can champion laws; such as Copyright Law which is one of the most pressing issues in Uganda’s arts industry and call for tax exemptions for art equipment.

He also asked him to advocate for fair and equitable treatment of all musicians. This includes ensuring that artists like Bobi Wine have access to perform without restrictions.

Mukasa’s letter follows the tweet by the Deputy Speaker on Sunday calling for a music battle between Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool.

“I am relishing a live performance battle between these two titans of Uganda’s music industry. Whoever can organize it has my full support,” reads his tweet.

However, his tweet has caused a huge backlash from the public wondering why of all the problems Ugandans have a whole Deputy Speaker of Parliament will choose to advocate for more music battles.

Meanwhile here is the full letter of Ibrah K Mukasa

Dear Rt. Hon. Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa,

I hope this letter finds you well. I recently came across your tweet regarding the idea of organizing a music battle between singers Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool. While it’s intriguing to see public figures taking an interest in the arts industry, I would like to offer some perspectives on the role of a Speaker and how it can positively impact the Ugandan arts scene.

Firstly, the powers of a Speaker in Uganda, such as the ability to impeach the President or initiate constitutional amendments, are substantial. However, it’s essential to consider whether organizing a music battle falls within the purview of the Speaker’s responsibilities. The answer is, perhaps not. The arts industry in Uganda, while vibrant, may not require the Speaker’s direct involvement in organizing such events.

Instead, the Speaker can play a pivotal role in advocating for reforms and initiatives that can significantly benefit the arts industry:

1.**Copyright Law:** One of the most pressing issues in the arts is copyright protection. The Speaker can champion the implementation and amendment of copyright laws to ensure that artists receive fair compensation for their work.

2.**Infrastructure:** Advocating for the construction of theatres and arenas suitable for hosting shows can create more opportunities for artists to showcase their talents and attract larger audiences.

**Government Investment:** Highlighting the importance of the revenue generated by the arts industry and pushing for a more significant portion of it to be reinvested in the sector can foster its growth and development.

**Equal Opportunities:** Advocating for fair and equitable treatment of all musicians is crucial. This includes ensuring that artists likeBobi Winehave access to perform without restrictions.

**Tax Exemptions:** Proposing tax exemptions for art equipment can ease the financial burden on artists and promote creativity.

In conclusion, while the idea of a music battle is entertaining, it may not be the most effective use of your position as Deputy Speaker. Instead, channelling your influence towards the betterment of the arts industry through legislative changes and advocacy can have a lasting and positive impact. Let’s work towards making Uganda a thriving hub for the arts without inadvertently replicating the challenges faced by other nations.

For God And My Country

Allah Above All

Sincerely,

Ibrah. K . Mukasa