The battle within the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) is yet to be over as the Katonga faction headed by the newly appointed party president Erias Lukwago vows to severely punish the leader of the Najjanankumbi faction, Patrick Amuriat Oboi and his group for selling their party to their long-time political nemesis-NRM.

The furious Lukwago who was elected last week as the interim party president by the Katonga faction, said Amuriat and his colleagues will have to pay heavily for soiling the good name of FDC.

During a press conference on Monday, the Kampala Lord Mayor affirmed that the Najjanankumbi faction leader would be punished as per the resolutions which were passed last week during the delegates’ conference because he blatantly violated the party’s constitution and the trust of the party’s founders.

“It would be a betrayal of this party’s founders if one was left to violate the party constitution recklessly. We are leaving no stone unturned, we are burning midnight candles and working around the clock to execute the mandate entrusted to us. We were given six months within which to accomplish a lot,” he said.

Lukwago added; “We want to reiterate that the former party president Patrick Amuriat was suspended and a resolution was made that disciplinary proceedings ensue. We are working on putting in place the necessary modalities to implement that resolution. You shall not commit a wrong and go scot-free. You shall not flagrantly violate the party constitution with recklessness and go away without any sanction.”

He asserted that last week the new party leadership was assigned a duty to bring the party back on rail and they are vigorously pursuing that. “The party had been derailed by that gang. Nevertheless, our determination to bring back the party that Amuriat and his friends had thrown to the dogs will not in any way waiver in the pursuit of the ideals enshrined in the party constitution.”

The curse of the evil money that saw its way into the rooms of once Uganda’s mighty opposition political party is still unfolding and surely it has revealed unearthed the skeleton in the party’s wardrobe.