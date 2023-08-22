Taine is yet a new fresh talent and independent Ugandan performer who must be watched.

She originally conceptualized, produced, and wrote her debut song ‘Static’. It was later enhanced, mixed, and mastered by producer Axon and musician Joshua Baraka.

Static as a song possesses a captivating melody that weaves its way into one’s heart, leaving an indelible imprint. Its harmonies resonate like emotions brought to life, creating an ethereal tapestry that envelops listeners in a world of sonic enchantment.

One would be right to say that this is one of the few kinds currently on Uganda’s local and honestly it is another international banger to be watched.

Static is primarily a low-tempo dance song that can be best enjoyed in a live atmosphere. It is a cocktail of different genres. Static draws inspiration from dancehall which can be heard best in the drum pattern, a core element of the song.

The song’s structure and vocal delivery are both indicative of the Afro-pop inspiration within it. The lyrics of the song utilize a minimalistic but confrontational attitude, adding to the mysterious energy of the song and making it more enjoyable to sing along to.

Meanwhile, Taine is an independent Ugandan performer, self-taught songwriter, and record producer. Her performances tend to involve intricate movement, singing, and audience interaction. In the studio, she is inspired by various genres of music like alternative pop, Afro beats/afro-fusion, and hip hop, and continues to infuse them into her original creations.