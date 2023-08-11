Experienced broadcast journalist Kungu Al-mahadi Adam, commonly known as Adam Kungu, has been appointed station manager, Radio 4.

Kungu revealed the development on his official Twitter handle, where he said he is ready for the new task and challenge ahead of him.

“Humbled and honoured to be appointed Station Manager, Radio 4. I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Kungu wrote on Twitter on Friday.

This news website understands that the appointment was made and announced to members of staff on Monday this week.

Owned by Businessman, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi (Dr), Radio 4 is a lifestyle, urban radio station situated in Kampala. It delivers appealing programs that include lifestyle, entertainment, sports, and live shows on topical issues in the country.

The station which broadcasts on 103.3 FM, delivers accurate, relevant, factual and well researched content for its audience which has earned it a huge audience in the country, positioning it among the most popular and listened to stations in Uganda.

Kungu is an experienced political talkshow host who has hosted and interfaced with key decision makers in the country. He previously worked with Top Radio and Television, where he was at the heart of their political coverage and determining topical issues for discussion until November 2020 when he resigned.

Kungu also worked with Sunrise Newspaper, SoftPower News, and Plus News Uganda as a writer.

He holds a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication from Kampala International University, where he is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Mass Communication.

From Top Media, Kungu joined both BaBa Television and Radio 4 in November 2020, where he continues to host political talkshows.

Earlier this year, he, together with his colleague at BaBa TV, Simon Muyanga Lutaaya, were suspended for relaying a satirical clip criticising parliament for approving a motion of censure against the housing minister, Persis Namuganza.

The assembly penalised the minister because she had accused it of not giving her a fair hearing to address fraud allegations levelled against her.