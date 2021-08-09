Socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa famously known as Bad Black has attacked State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem for lying to Ugandans about the repatriation of controversial blogger Fred Lumbuye.

Lumbuye was allegedly arrested earlier last week in Turkey.

Minister Oryem, told journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs offices in Kampala last Friday that the plane transporting Lumbuye was expected to land the following day at Entebbe International Airport before he is charged with promoting sectarianism and instigating violence.

Despite the Minister’s confirmation about Lumbuye’s deportation, the blogger is yet to land in the East African country.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Now disappointed Bad Black has asked the minister to apologize to Ugandans for lying to them.

“Dear Hon . Okello Oryem sir on behalf of all Ugandan we deserve a conference apology coz lie s a big sin … so help nxt generation to walk n truth 💪 also we need you to apologize for the panic you caused n people including sleepless night let’s serve justice 💪Yours faithfully

Badblackuganda Namuyimbwa aka Masolo queen ur future in-law towakana abana zadde nvuumulo,” Bad Black said in a Facebook post over the weekend.