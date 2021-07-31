Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has contributed Shs2 million towards the medical treatment of ailing colleague Lil Pazo Lunabe.

Bobi Wine’s contribution follows an attack from events promoter Balaam Barugahara who said it was too shameful for the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader to keep quiet when Lil Pazo, his renown supporter is seriously ill and in dire need of financial support.

Balaam who contributed Shs1 million to Lil Pazo on Friday said at least if Bobi Wine didnot have money he should have mobilised his supporters to bail out the bedridden singer.

Now Bobi Wine on Saturday contributed Shs2 million towards Lil Pazo’s treatment.

The contribution was delivered by Bobi Wine’s younger brother Dax Vibes.

“Coming from bombo military hospital to check on our brother @lilpazoofficial and deliver the President’s #message of 2m,” Dax Vibes said in a Facebook statement.

“The report will be given to you by the President himself though Lil Pazo still needs your prayers and financial support.

NB: Lil Pazo was forcefully taken back to Bombo Military hospital against his and his pregnant wife’s will from Nakasero hospital yesterday*His Nakasero reports show some food poisoning that irritated hiss ulcers.”

A few days ago, Lil Pazo underwent an operation due to ulcer related complications.