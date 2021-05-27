Singer Irene Ntale has advised her Ugandans to take Covid-19 vaccine jabs as the country heads for the worst due to the surging second wave of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health called for an emergency National Covid-19 task force meeting after registering at least 1351 cases in just seven days and according to experts, the growing Covid-19 cases might push the country into another lockdown.

With these growing numbers, Ntale has advised her fans who have not yet taken the Covid-19 vaccine jab to do so because the second wave isn’t a joke.

“Guys if you are okay and not yet vaccinated, please get it done ASAP! The current wave of dry cough, flu, fever, muscle pain isn’t no joke,” she shared via her Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine during an interview on NTV Uganda yesterday said the ICUs and HDUs in some government hospitals are already full and the country has lost at least six young people in one week.

“The lockdown cannot be ruled out because for us life comes first, if the public has refused to take the measures in place, I think a lockdown is a way to go, some areas must be locked unless people really get to observe SOPs otherwise we shall get overwhelmed,” she said.

