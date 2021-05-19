Tanzanian bongo flava star Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz has trashed Forbes’s Richest African Musicians 2021 list saying its ‘stupid’.

A few days ago the magazine released its list of richest African musicians which saw Diamond placed in the 17th position in Africa and 2nd in East Africa, behind Uganda’s Bobi Wine, something the “number one” singer doesn’t agree with.

According to Forbes Africa, Bobi Wine is the richest East African artiste with a net worth of $8.5 million, Diamond comes 2nd with a net worth of $7.8 million, then Jose Chamelone comes 3rd with a net worth of $7.5 million.

But with all his endorsement decorations, social media following among other success recorded under his name, Diamond wasn’t satisfied with this ranking so he went on his Instagram page and advised Forbes to make a good research before putting him on their stupid list.

“FORBES: Next time Google me to know I am really worth of before putting me on your Stupid Richest African Musicians list,” he posted on Tuesday.

Besides Diamond, his fans too were not convinced with Forbes’s list because five years ago CNN International valued the singer’s wealth at $5 million, and since then he has accumulated a lot of wealth from his music and commercial deals.

But Forbes Africa noted that this list is based on various factors which include endorsement value, popularity, show rates, sales, awards, YouTube views, appearance in newspapers, investments, social media presence, influence among other things.

Among other African artistes who were placed on this list include Burnaboy, Timaya, Wizkid, Black Coffee, Davido, Don Jazzy, Akon, Rudeboy, Youssou N’dor etc.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE