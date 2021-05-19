Songstress Fille Mutoni has announced her major comeback in the music industry.

The singer took a break from the industry and social media for almost two years now but through her Instagram page on Tuesday, Fille said that she will be back very soon with a new song.

She posted a picture standing side by side with Gravity Omutujju and told her fans to get ready for their collabo dubbed Dirty.

“Who’s readddyyyyy, #Dirty,” she shared.

Last year, Fille’s ex-lover MC Kats disclosed that she was checked into rehabilitation and wasn’t allowed to do any interviews, social media engagements, music among other things till when she’s okay.

However, Fille denied these allegations saying that she deliberately decided to take a break from the media and it had nothing to do with drugs or rehabilitation.

“I see all your messages asking me to post more, to be more active on social media but it has been a deliberate decision of mine not to get lost in the social media pandemic because I was told it is very very very addictive,” she asserted.

But the singer is fit now and ready to make a return in the media.

