Struggling socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa aka bad Black has officially said YES to her lover Asha Panda after two years of dating.

Although this isn’t her first relationship or engagement, Bad Black has occasionally confessed that her entanglement with Asha is very different from the previous ones because this time round she is truly in love and ready to settle down.

Before finding her ‘true love’, Bad Black always said that she dates men for their money and assets. She has always had no kind words for relationship commitments and has always advised women not to tie themselves down on one man because of a ring.

But currently she’s also eyeing to walk down the aisle very soon, this after saying yes to her boyfriend.

“Online In-laws thank you for your blessings. What matters now is love, as long as we are happy! Officially engaged after 2 years,” she said on Facebook page on Sunday and immediately updated her status from single to engaged.

Recently while attending church service at Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s Worship House, Bad Black said that she’s seeing someone but plans to get married when she turns 40.

“I am not single for now, but issues concerning marriage and having commitments! No no, I am just not yet ready for that at this moment. Marriage requires a lot of commitments for which I am not ready to deal with now since I have lots of thing I want to do,” she said

However, the rate at which things are going on between this 31-year-old socialite and Asha, we might see their wedding very soon.

